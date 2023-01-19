Record-breaking iGB Affiliate London attracts 31 first-time exhibitors from 18 nations

Visitors attending February’s iGB Affiliate London will have access to 31 brands that will be making their debut appearance on the show floor, according to the latest data released by show organisers.

Press release.- The iGB Affiliate London newcomers reflect the international credentials of the show representing a total of 18-nations comprising Malta (4 first time exhibitors), UK (4), Ukraine (3), Israel (3), Hungary (2), Australia (2), Cyprus (2) and one each from Bulgaria, Denmark, Poland, Japan, Serbia, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Greece, Estonia and Portugal.

Naomi Barton, Portfolio Director responsible for iGB Affiliate London, believes the balance between established long-time supporters and businesses which are new to the show represents a compelling proposition for visitors and delegates.

She stated: “We know from our customer research how important it is for our visitors to be ahead of the curve which is why NEW underpins everything that we strive to deliver. Alongside the provision of new business strategies, new tactics, new technologies, new thinking and new trends it’s really significant that we can also provide visitors with access to a host of new exhibitors who are investing in and want to be a part of the iGB Affiliate London show experience.

“Attracting a community of new exhibitors who represent nearly one in four (23.8 per cent) of the show floor total, has enabled us to grow iGB Affiliate London which in February will take over three of the halls at ExCeL London for the first time – as a result, they will occupy a record 11,800 square metres of floor space. The demand for space from both new and existing exhibitors underlines the fact that iGB Affiliate London is seen as the flagship event for our stakeholders and represents their ‘not to be missed’ business appointment of the year.”

Joining the community at iGB Affiliate London provides an opportunity to engage with over 5,000 affiliates, advertisers, networks and tech suppliers, as well as learn from multiple expert-led content sessions, network with non-gaming affiliates and find out how what works in other sectors can be used in gaming.

To register for iGB Affiliate London 2023 visit: https://london.igbaffiliate.com