Real Luck Group reports revenue increase in Q1

Real Luck reported revenue of $624,503 for the first three months of 2023.
05/29/23

The company’s revenue was almost four times higher than its total 2022 revenue.

US.- Real Luck Group and its subsidiary Luckbox have reported first-quarter revenue of $624,503. That’s up from $159,992 in all of 2022. Real Luck ended March with player registrations of 387,000, up from 137,000 at the end of 2022 and a Q1 betting handle of $9.5m, compared to $3.2m for full-year 2022.

The company said the handle in April was consistent with March, despite a 40 per cent lower marketing spend.

CEO Thomas Rosander said in a statement: “For the past six months, we have generated record-breaking monthly operating metrics after re-launching our business from a standing start in 2022.

“Q1 saw us generate a record quarterly global gaming handle of around $9.5m, with solid increases every month – $1.8m in January, $2.6m in February and $5.1m in March. Whilst we incurred sizable upfront fixed costs to get our growth engine moving, the trend has continued in Q2, owing to our emphasis on enhanced player retention and reactivation.”

