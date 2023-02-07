Real Luck Group reports results for January

The company achieved over CAD $1.6m in global betting handle.

Canada.- Real Luck Group, which operates the Luckbox esports betting brand, has reported that its performance in January “exceeded objectives.” The company achieved over CAD $1.6m in global betting handle. Monthly revenue grew 110 per cent and first-time depositing players increased by 182 per cent month-on-month.

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: “This strong month-to-month growth was expected, and is simply a result of the collective experience that our team has acquired from driving growth at prior companies.

“We are currently only harnessing about a quarter of the player acquisition channels we have at our disposal, and are confident about our growth trajectory and ability to continue delivering favorable results. Independently from our B2C efforts, we are also looking ahead towards our planned B2B products. This would represent a completely new and additional line of business for Luckbox. We are eager to share more details about this new growth initiative later this year.”

Last year, Real Luck Group appointed Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors to replace Mike Stevens, joining chairman Drew Green and fellow directors CEO Thomas Rosander, Lloyd Melnick and Maruf Raza. The company named Daniel Sanders as director of marketing for Luckbox.