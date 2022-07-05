Real Luck Group appoints Daniel Sanders as Luckbox director of marketing

Sanders will be responsible for the subsidiary’s marketing strategy.

US.- Real Luck Group has named Daniel Sanders as the new director of marketing for its Luckbox subsidiary. Sanders will be responsible for the Luckbox marketing strategy.

Between 2016 and 2022, Sanders worked as head of gaming and esports at Red Bull. He also served at Tencent in the position of senior global marketing lead. Real Luck said it had granted Sanders 250,000 stock options under the company’s stock options plan at the price of $0.10 per stock option.

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: “This is a crucial position that completes the building of our core leadership team. This role requires a rare skill set that we have been working diligently to recruit for several months; and we are very pleased to attract an individual of Daniel’s calibre to help accelerate our player growth strategy.

“Dan brings genuine esports authenticity along with proven marketing credentials and he will play an important role in our long-term mission to position Luckbox as a leading brand at the intersection of gambling, esports, and gaming. His arrival enhances our leadership team’s wealth of experience in scaling users and revenues in the gambling industry.”

Real Luck Group recently signed a partnership with marketing company Raketech Group Holding. Real Luck Group´s esports betting brand Luckbox will be listed on Raketech-operated affiliate websites, which will refer players to Luckbox’s esports, sports, and casino betting services. Real Luck has signed prior deals with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic.

In March, the company appointed Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors to replace Mike Stevens. In December it named William Moore as its chief financial officer. He replaced Ran Kaspi. Moore joined Luckbox from his position as CFO at Markor Technology, a B2B gaming company.