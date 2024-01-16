Ready Play and SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator unite for a strategic gaming partnership

This integration aims to diversify the content portfolio with a range of engaging slot games.

Press release.- Ready Play’s 20-year legacy and certification with the Alderney Gaming Control Commission (Channel Islands) introduce new possibilities for existing SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator client brands. Together, these two market giants are dedicated to delivering comprehensive service to clients and curating an unparalleled gaming adventure for players.

Ready Play stands out through its features like the gamified slots ‘Reel Bingo’ and ‘Snakes & Ladders’, which reach another level of entertainment into the player experience. These features are particularly noteworthy due to their foundation in thorough statistical data and analysis. The mutual dedication to leveraging research and analysis to enrich user experiences is a solid cornerstone of both the provider and the Game Aggregator, fortifying their collaborative partnership.

In addition, during the content production stage, Ready Play involves real players in game testing. This method enables the provider to craft a genuinely distinct gaming experience, gather crucial feedback, and refine its products accordingly. This approach harmonises with the ethos of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, which diligently conducts research among its client base to sculpt the most exceptional offerings in the market.

Gregory Penkov, head of sales at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “The excellence of our Game Aggregator in igaming is attributed to the robustness and variety of its offerings. Collaborating with providers like Ready Play allows us to sustain our leading positions. Ready Play’s games deliver distinctive experiences, and we are eager to observe their reception across our network.”

At the same time, Grant Benson, commercial officer of Ready Play, expressed: “We are delighted to make our top-quality games accessible through a content hub that reaches diverse audiences across various locations.

“Our goal is to provide our games to the most discerning players possible, and partnering with SOFTSWISS allows us to achieve precisely that. The integration with the Game Aggregator not only showcases the incredible potential of our brand but also opens up avenues for new business opportunities.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator recently announced a cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. This addition complements the existing capability of launching projects with sports betting – a functionality that has seen active utilisation by clients of the aggregation platform.