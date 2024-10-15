Amusnet wins Best Game Studio at the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024

According to the company, this honour underscores its steadfast dedication to high quality within the igaming sector,

Press release.- Amusnet has announced that it was awarded the prestigious Best Game Studio title at the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024, held in Budapest.

The event set the stage for a night of celebration, aligning with SiGMA’s highly anticipated conference and expo, which welcomed over 9,000 attendees from the igaming and emerging tech sectors.

Securing the Best Game Studio marks another significant milestone for Amusnet, demonstrating its robust portfolio of over 300 casino games. This honour underscores the company’s steadfast dedication to high quality within the igaming sector, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for industry partners in East Europe and beyond.

Amusnet’s products are centred around its diverse online slots, including classic and contemporary fruit themes, innovative dice slots, and progressive jackpots. These games are distinguished by their exceptional graphics, user-friendly interfaces, and engaging features designed to enhance player experience.

Some of the company’s latest releases include the unique football celebrity slot – Stoichkov #8, the Octoberfest-themed Beer O’meter, the cluster-pay Coin Gobbler, as well as other exciting new titles 5 Power Hot, Extra Crown Classic, and 40 Bulky Dice.

The live casino offerings feature a diverse selection of roulette and card games that immerse players in an engaging atmosphere, enhanced by the Jackpot Cards feature. Among the most popular titles are Live European Roulette, Vegas Roulette 500x, and Dynamic Roulette 120x. The latest enhancements to this vertical include introducing three new Virtual Roulette games.