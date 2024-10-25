Amusnet enhances its market reach in Spain with Tonybet.es

Currently, over 90 of Amusnet's top-notch games are available on Tonybet.es.

This partnership aligns with Amusnet’s strategic expansion plans across Europe.

Press release.- Amusnet Spain announces its partnership with Tonybet.es. This collaboration aligns with Amusnet’s strategic expansion efforts across Europe, enhancing its market presence and allowing it to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players throughout Spain.

Edwin Cruz, managing director at Amusnet Spain, commented: “Partnering with Tonybet is a significant step in broadening our footprint in the Spanish online gaming landscape. We are excited to integrate our game portfolio into their platform and look forward to delivering an immersive gaming experience tailored to local preferences.”

Kiryl Liudvikevich, head of casino at Tonybet, added: “At Tonybet, our priority is to offer customers the best possible gaming experience through a variety of games that meet the highest expectations; therefore, we are delighted to have started this new collaboration with Amusnet in the Spanish market. We know our players will well receive the games offered by this provider, and we are committed to growing this partnership together.”

Currently, over 90 of Amusnet’s top-notch games are available on Tonybet.es. Players can enjoy popular titles such as 20 Golden Coins, 27 Eternal Hot, Candy Palace, Shining Crown, Cocktail Rush, and Aztec Forest.