Amusnet invites players to discover its latest game, Secrets of Cairo

Press release.- Secrets of Cairo is the newest addition to Amusnet‘s Online Casino portfolio. This new video slot will take players to the lands of mighty pharaohs, Egyptian gods and hidden treasures. With a visually pleasing theme and sound design, the game offers exciting gameplay and a memorable adventure.

With 5 lines and 100 fixed paylines, along with a few special features, players are given plenty of chances to win fantastic prizes.

The Wild symbol in Secrets of Cairo is represented by no other than god Ra himself in his hawk form, who will help players form lines by substituting for all symbols on the same reel except for the Scatter. God Anubis serves as the Scatter (Bonus) symbol and appears on the second, third, and fourth reels only to trigger 10 Free Spins.

Landing three Scatter symbols anywhere on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels triggers 10 Free Spins. Players can retrigger the feature, with new 10 Free Spins added to their account. The Free Spins mode is played at trigger bet and lines, with an alternate set of reels being used. Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble feature.

Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble feature. Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.

