bet365 launches in Illinois and Tennessee

The sportsbook is now available in 13 US states.

US.- bet365 has launched in the US states of Illinois and Tennessee. It now has a presence in 13 states.

bet365 is the 10th online sports betting provider to go live in Illinois. It’s offering in-person and mobile wagering through a partnership with Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort. The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) approved Bet365’s application for a licence in December.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “Championship-winning franchises, iconic athletes, and impassioned fans define Illinois’ Never Ordinary sports culture. Now, new and eligible bettors from Chicago, Springfield, and all of the Prairie State can join the bet365 experience.”

Meanwhile, the company launched in Tennessee at the weekend. There are now 12 regulator sports betting apps in the state, which launched regulated sports betting in November 2020.

In July, bet365 launched sports betting and casino in Pennsylvania after receiving approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The company first launched in the US in 2018 in New Jersey in partnership with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Illinois sets new sports betting handle record

Illinois’ sports betting handle was $1.53bn in November 2024, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year. It surpassed the previous high of $1.45bn in October by 6 per cent. Players bet $1.49bn online and $39.2m at retail sportsbooks.

According to the IGB, online and retail sportsbooks generated $154.6m in revenue, surpassing the previous record of $137.2m in September 2024. DraftKings posted $57.3m in revenue from a $527.1m handle. FanDuel reported $54.7m from $512.4m and Fanatics Sportsbook $11.4m from $118.7m.