Quick Custom Intelligence names David Jacques Farahi as executive chairman

US.- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has appointed David Jacques Farahi as the company’s executive chairman. Farahi will focus on financial matters, working with key clients, product development, sales and developing initiatives.

Farahi began his career with Monarch Casino & Resort in 1998 and worked in multiple positions at the firm’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada. He worked as chief operating officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021. As COO, he supervised all operations at the company’s two resorts, which included more than 2,000 team members.

Farahi commented: “In my time as an advisory board member at Quick Custom Intelligence, I have had the opportunity to not only interact with the revolutionary and award-winning team, but hear from and support our dozens of clients.

“It is clear to me that QCI has firmly earned its place as the industry leader, not only in terms of technology and service, but also in terms of installations. We have entered Moore’s Tornado of growth! I am now thrilled to serve as QCI’s Executive Chairman to further contribute to the company’s ongoing success.”

Dr Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “We welcome David Farahi, an experienced and accomplished casino executive to our team. “It is a pleasure to work with David as an advisor and we welcome him stepping up to this new role. David’s knowledge of the gaming industry and his background in analytics and finance will be of tremendous value.”

Bluewater Casino in Arizona selects Quick Custom Intelligence slot platform

In April, Bluewater Resort & Casino in Parker, Arizona, selected the Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Slot Platform to optimise player interaction. The software helps to identify the performance of machines.

Opened in 1999, Bluewater Resort & Casino offers 200 hotel rooms and over 500 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a bingo hall. Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, has also deployed Quick Custom Intelligence’s QCI Slot Platform, as has Hard Rock Casino Rockford.