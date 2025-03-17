Fantasy Springs Resort Casino to host job fair

The California venue will host a hiring event on March 19.

US.- Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, will host a job fair on March 19. The event will take place at the resort’s special events center.

Available roles span multiple departments, including food & beverage, public safety, player development, engineering, housekeeping, cage cashiers, and table games. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, free meals, a health benefits package, retirement programmes, entertainment and restaurant discounts, wellness programmes, family events and scholarships. Interested candidates can also apply via the resort’s website.

Robert Silverang, Fantasy Springs’ director of human resources, said: “We take great pride in providing a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and excited to come to work each day. We offer industry-leading benefits, competitive pay, and opportunities for advancement. Whether you are starting your career or looking for the next great opportunity, Fantasy Springs is an incredible place to grow.”

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has 1,800 slots including interactive video reels, and 39 tables with card games. It also offers bingo, entertainment, dining options, golf and bowling.

