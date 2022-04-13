Bluewater Casino in Arizona selects Quick Custom Intelligence slot platform

The venue has launched the QCI Slot Platform on its gaming floor.

US.- Bluewater Resort & Casino in Parker, Arizona, has selected the Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Slot Platform to optimise player interaction. The software helps to identify the performance of machines.

Opened in 1999, Bluewater Resort & Casino offers 200 hotel rooms and over 500 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a bingo hall.

Phil Hall, director of slots for Bluewater Resort & Casino, said: “After a careful selection process, we evaluated QCI as having the most comprehensive slot analytic solution in the gaming analytics space. The solution enables us to address critical questions in what is now a very dynamic and ever-changing gaming market. Furthermore, the QCI gaming community approach to a business relationship allows us to collaborate to meet our current and future needs.”

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, added: “We are honored that Bluewater Resort & Casino has begun deploying the QCI Slots tool to assist with managing and optimizing their slot and table games mix. Our growing partnership exemplifies the importance of the QCI collaborative philosophy in regards to continued enhancement of our products.”

Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, has also deployed Quick Custom Intelligence’s QCI Slot Platform, as has Hard Rock Casino Rockford. The temporary casino in Rockford City, Illinois, opened in November with more than 600 slot machines, a sports bar, and a restaurant.

Arizona sports betting handle crossed $500m mark in January

Arizona’s sports betting market set a new state record in January with a handle of $563.7m, beating the previous record of $499.2m set in December by 12.9 per cent. January’s sports betting revenue also reached a new high at $19.6m, up 13.5 per cent from December’s $1.7m.

Arizona, which launched legal sports betting in September 2021, has become the eighth US state to accept more than $500m in bets in a month. On average, bettors wagered $18.2m each day in January, an increase from $16.1m per day in December.

