Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

US.- Grand Casino Hinckley, owned by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, in Minnesota, has selected Quick Custom Intelligence’s QCI Platform. Developed for the gaming and hospitality industries, the QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with real-time operational tools.

Steve Dahle, chief innovation officer of Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, said: “The QCI team has built an innovative product and business model that enables them to be our partner in an effective way. Furthermore, we see value in how the QCI Platform allows collaboration across the business in a data-enabled way.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “QCI is excited to partner with Grand Casino Hinckley to deploy our QCI Host, Marketing and Slot products on top of our QCI Platform. We look forward to applying our extensive configurability to meet the specific business needs of Grand Casino Hinckley. We thank the Grand Casino for their business.”

Other venues that have selected the platform include Bluewater Resort & Casino in Parker, Arizona, Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, and Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

Minnesota sports betting bill fails to pass as legislative session ends

With differences between House and Senate proposals, Minnesota‘s legislative session ended with no progress on a bill to legalise sports wagering at state casinos and online. It’s the third year that legislation failed to make it through.

Both the Senate and House bills proposed legalising in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and online gaming through vendors that the tribes oversee, but the Senate proposal also allowed in-person betting at racetracks.