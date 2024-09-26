Proposed Lake of the Ozarks casino: Bally’s unveils new renderings

Missouri voters will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the casino.

US.- The group working to develop a casino at Lake of the Ozarks, in Missouri, showed artist renderings of the planned development at a Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.

The Osage River Gaming & Convention (ORGC) has partnered with Bally’s Corporation for a proposed development that would include a hotel, conference center and retail spaces. According to Bally’s Senior vice-president of Corporate Development Christopher Jewett, a casino would benefit the city and the lake area. If given the go-ahead to proceed, Bally’s expects an 18-month timetable for construction.

Earlier this month, a Cole County judge ruled to allow a proposal for a new casino on the Osage River on the November 5 ballot. The proposal joins a proposition to legalise sports betting in the state.

The Missouri Constitution currently only allows gaming on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. There had been debate about whether a petition to get an amendment on the November ballot received enough signatures, but secretary of state Jay Ashcroft’s said the required number had been reached.

Backers of the plan say the Lake of the Ozarks casino would create 500 construction jobs, 700 to 800 permanent jobs and would generate admission and other fee revenue of $2.1m annually, and annual gaming tax revenue of $14.3m.