Pronet Gaming triumphs at SiGMA Asia

The company was awarded “Best Multi- Channel Provider 2024” at the SiGMA Asia Awards.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has debuted at SiGMA Asia last week with a stellar performance.

Held in Manila, Philippines, from 3 to 5 June at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the conference served as the perfect venue for Pronet Gaming to showcase its commitment to innovation, excellence, and expansion in the vibrant Asian market.

Among the highlights of Pronet Gaming’s presence at SiGMA Asia was the “Best Multi- Channel Provider 2024” award that the company bagged at the SiGMA Asia Awards held on opening night.

The recognition spoke volumes of Pronet Gaming’s unwavering dedication to delivering leading-edge solutions across multiple platforms, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the igaming industry.

In attendance were the Pronet Gaming team from both the London and Manila offices who gave an impressive showing, demonstrating the company’s global reach and commitment to providing unparalleled support to its partners.

Their participation underlined Pronet Gaming’s mission to foster strong relationships and deliver tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of operators worldwide.

One of the standout attractions at the Pronet Gaming booth was the Spin-to-Win wheel, which captivated attendees and quickly emerged as a crowd favourite. With people queuing in droves for a chance to win exciting prizes, it proved to be thematic with Pronet Gaming’s ability to engage and delight audiences.

Alex Leese, CEO, Pronet Gaming, took the stage as a keynote speaker, participating in a fireside chat that offered valuable insights into the future of Asian igaming businesses diversifying into other jurisdictions.

More than galvanising Pronet Gaming’s thought leadership and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry’s landscape, Leese spoke reassuringly of the giant strides his company has made toward setting up shop in Asia, as well as outlining a path to helping local Asian operators to expand their global reach into Europe & LatAm.

“One year ago, we were only at the ‘we will be in Asia, and we are on our way’ stage,” said Leese

“As I speak here today, I am now proud to say that we have the office, we have the team, and we have the PAGCOR accreditation. Next time, I will be saying that we are established, with a much larger existing team, and operator clients on board. My aim is to be here again next year to say that we are well and truly on the ground.”

Indeed, SiGMA Asia provided an invaluable platform for Pronet Gaming to forge new connections and explore opportunities in the burgeoning Asian market. As the company gears up to launch its operations in Asia, the event served as a springboard for establishing strategic partnerships and fostering collaborations that will drive growth and success in the region.