Pronet Gaming gears up for SiGMA Asia 

SiGMA Asia will be held from June 3 to 5 in Manila, Philippines.

Alex Leese, Pronet Gaming’s CEO, stated: “SiGMA Asia represents a milestone moment for Pronet Gaming.”

Press release.- Pronet Gaming is set to amplify its presence in Asia with a showcase of innovative offerings at the highly anticipated SiGMA Asia summit from 3 to 5 June in Manila, Philippines.

The event promises to be a pivotal moment for the company as it marks the next big step of its strategic expansion into the Asian market.

An established name in Europe and LatAm, Pronet Gaming is poised to bring its cutting-edge technology and team of experts with strong backgrounds in B2B and B2C to the dynamic Asian gaming landscape.

Alex Leese, CEO of Pronet Gaming, will take the stage as a keynote speaker to share his insights and perspectives on the evolving realm of online gaming, particularly in Asia.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter in our journey, we remain steadfast in our commitment to seamlessly deliver trusted and tailored products to our clients and partners across the globe,” said Leese. “SiGMA Asia represents a milestone moment for Pronet Gaming as it underlines our dedication to pushing the boundaries in this continually evolving industry.”

The Pronet Gaming team will be out in full force to demonstrate the company’s latest products and innovations, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of sports betting and iGaming. Apart from their core products, delegates and visitors can also look forward to an immersive experience at the Pronet Gaming booth located at stand #D112 in the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, featuring a double-decker setup packed with interactive elements.

Among its attractions is the Spin to Win wheel, where attendees will have the chance to instantly win high-value prizes and exclusive merchandise. Additionally, a photo booth will provide guests with a fun-filled opportunity to capture memorable moments throughout the three-day event, plus a team of flair bartenders will be on hand to serve a variety of drinks and cocktails, in style.

In recognition of its contributions to the gaming industry, Pronet Gaming has been nominated in four categories at the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards to be held on 3 June at The Conrad Grand Ballroom, namely, ‘Best Platform Provider’; ‘Best Muti-Channel Provider’; ‘Best Innovative Sportsbook Feature’; and ‘Best Platform Provider Newcomer’.

The nominations underscore Pronet Gaming’s commitment to excellence, reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in the global gaming arena.

Furthermore, Pronet Gaming is proud to announce its sponsorship of the award category “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024.”

By supporting this accolade, Pronet Gaming seeks to honour individuals and organisations that have made significant strides in advancing the gaming industry through innovation and excellence.