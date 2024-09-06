Pronet Gaming teams up with online games provider PHOENIX 7

Operators within the Pronet Gaming network can now deliver PHOENIX 7's innovative titles to their customers.

The integration of PHOENIX 7 content into the Pronet Gaming platform will allow for an even richer selection of games.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has forged a new partnership with PHOENIX 7, an international online casino games provider. According to the company, this collaboration marks a significant expansion of its award-winning entertainment platform, bringing a fresh wave of innovative gaming experiences to its operators and customers.

“PHOENIX 7 games are uniquely inspired by traditional Japanese pachinko machines, similar to a pinball machine, blending these with popular Western slot themes to create a distinctive and engaging gaming experience,” Pronet Gaming said.

Alex Leese, CEO, of Pronet Gaming, commented, “We are excited to have joined forces with PHOENIX 7. Their innovative approach and variety of game offerings will significantly enrich our platform, providing operators with more exciting options and players with a new range of captivating gaming experiences.”

Ondela Vundisa, account manager, PHOENIX 7, added, “From the outset, Pronet Gaming demonstrated exceptional professionalism. Their team is well-versed in achieving set objectives, making our collaboration both smooth and rewarding.”

