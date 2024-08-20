Pronet Gaming launches groundbreaking BetX Pro betting exchange

BetX Pro is poised to set a new standard in the igaming industry and open new markets in East Asia, India, and Sri Lanka.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has officially launched its betting exchange platform, BetX Pro. The platform is designed to offer various features and provide a seamless user experience.

BetX Pro is described as a full 360 betting exchange solution and is available as a white-label product that can integrate into operators’ existing websites as an iframe product, whether it be sportsbook or casino, keeping their customer base intact. The platform allows for full customisation, offering configuration flexibility from branding, languages, to multiple currencies.

Alex Leese, CEO, Pronet Gaming, said: “We are immensely proud to see BetX Pro go live. This achievement is a direct result of the relentless commitment and expertise of our team. It has been a strong collaborative effort and we are excited for what the future holds as we continue to innovate and enhance the betting experience.”

Rory Sheridan, BetX Pro product manager, Pronet Gaming, added: “Because Pronet Gaming is committed to offering competitive prices with thin margins, BetX Pro ensures customers access the most favourable odds available in the market, maximising the potential for attractive returns.

“It also allows users to trade back/lay positions while operators benefit from a unique liquidity pool and commission-based profit.”

As is standard for all Pronet Gaming clients, operators of BetX Pro benefit from the proficiency of the company’s team with experience across both B2B and B2C and receive consultancy guidance to support their business growth. “By helping build a tailored betting exchange website for their customers, BetX Pro is poised to set a new standard in the igaming industry and open new markets in East Asia, India, and Sri Lanka,” the company stated.

