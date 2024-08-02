Pronet Gaming explores the future of betting with omni-channel solutions

Pronet Gaming’s David Balogun examines the viability of integrating online and land-based betting through omni-channel solutions.

Opinion.- With online and land-based betting setting off on different tangents, are methods to integrate the two feasible in the long run? David Balogun, Pronet Gaming’s business analyst with the Product Delivery Group, discusses omni-channel solutions and assesses if they are here to stay.

In today’s fast-evolving betting landscape, the division between online and land-based betting has become increasingly apparent. While both formats offer unique advantages, user behaviour towards each varies significantly.

Online betting platforms have witnessed exponential growth, driven by factors such as convenience, accessibility, and an extensive range of offerings. On the other hand, land-based establishments continue to appeal to a loyal customer base and demographic seeking a more traditional and immersive betting experience, one that is commonly associated with opulence and luxury.

What are the pros of each format?

Online and land-based betting each boasts distinct advantages over the other. The former provides unparalleled convenience, allowing players to place bets anytime, anywhere, from their preferred device. Thanks to constant innovation and technological advancements, the authenticity and transparency of online games have increased significantly.

Furthermore, online platforms offer a wider variety of betting options, including live betting, virtual sports, and e-sports, catering to diverse preferences.

On the other hand, land-based betting establishments offer a real-world, immersive environment, providing players with a sense of community and camaraderie. Additionally, the tactile experience of placing bets and interacting with staff adds to the allure of land-based venues, satisfying a human’s primal need for social interaction.

Things to consider

Before attempting to integrate online and land-based betting, several primary considerations must be made. Firstly, operators must prioritise technological integration to ensure seamless communication and data sharing between online and offline channels.

Additionally, player preferences and behaviour should be closely monitored to tailor offerings and promotions effectively. Regulatory compliance and responsible gambling measures are also paramount to maintaining trust and integrity in the industry.

Omni-channel: What is it and how can it help?

In layman’s terms, an omni-channel solution refers to a unified approach to betting that seamlessly integrates online and land-based channels. Examples of omni-channel solutions include cross-platform account access, allowing customers to access their betting accounts and funds across various channels. Additionally, loyalty programs that reward players for their engagement across multiple channels are another example of omni-channel solutions.

Bridging the gap

With both online and land-based betting appealing to different kinds of folks, the future of the industry lies in bridging the gap between the two. By adopting omni-channel solutions, operators can seamlessly integrate both formats, offering customers the best of both worlds. However, to be able to do this, it is imperative that they fully understand the behaviour of their players.

Each market environment comes with its own set of nuances. In some markets, for instance, players perceive betting as a means of leisure and fun, while in other markets, it could be considered a money-making venture. These distinctions can make a significant difference in player behaviour and decision-making across markets.

Regardless of the views about betting, the choice of betting channel is influenced by the player’s behaviour which is derived from many factors such as motivation, goals, risk perception, biases, social influence, interactions, and peer pressure. Players who prefer to spend more time playing a variety of games would prefer online operators because minimum bets are much lower and there are unlimited opportunities to keep a session for as long as possible. On the other hand, players who prefer receiving their winnings in tangible form would prefer land-based casinos since they deal with physical cash.

Omni-channel solutions allow for a unified betting experience across various channels, including online platforms, mobile apps, and physical locations. This approach ensures consistency and coherence in the betting experience, regardless of the channel chosen by the player.

The Pronet Gaming omnichannel solution

Being an established and award-winning entertainment platform specialist, Pronet Gaming stands at the forefront of integrating online and land-based betting with its innovative omni-channel solutions.

Our product delivers on this promise through several key features. Among its capabilities is the ability to let customers play how they like, be it online or land-based, by covering registrations, deposits, ticket statuses, and withdrawals.

More than that, our omnichannel solution is also book-a-bet enabled, allowing operators to provide real-time functionality when connecting the online experience with face-to-face retail. It also includes a multi-tier agent system using a franchise business model with variable commission plans that support an estate model for agents, shops, and cashiers.

Is omni-channel here to stay?

Given the circumstances, it can be said that omni-channel solutions represent the future of the betting industry, offering operators the opportunity to seamlessly fuse online and land-based betting.

By prioritising technological integration, customer-centric strategies, and regulatory compliance, operators can create a unified betting experience that maximises player satisfaction and drives business growth.

As the industry continues to evolve, we are confident that omni-channel solutions are here to stay, reshaping the way we experience and engage with betting.