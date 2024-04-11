PrizePicks names Justin Gaethje as brand ambassador

Justin Gaethje will make social posts and Youtube content.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has named mixed martial arts (MMA) star Justin Gaethje as a brand ambassador. PrizePicks will feature in Gaethje’s Youtube content and dedicated posts on the fighter’s social channels. The deal comes after the signing of Sean O’Malley as a brand ambassador. In October, O’Malley competed in the inaugural PrizePicks World Championship.

PrizePicks co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler said: “Justin Gaethje is pure electricity in and out of the cage, adding another great personality to the PrizePicks family. MMA is a rapidly growing segment for our members and Justin is the perfect person to help us reach those audiences in new and engaging ways.”

PrizePicks recently became the Atlanta Braves Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner for the 2024 season. The deal extends a relationship that started in 2020.