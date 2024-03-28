PrizePicks names “Suga” Sean O’Malley as brand ambassador

The deal includes social media content.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced a multi-year deal with bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley as a brand ambassador. In October, O’Malley competed in the inaugural PrizePicks World Championship, a tournament bringing together celebrities and athletes for a daily fantasy battle royale.

PrizePicks co-founder and CEO Adam Wexler said: “Sean O’Malley is one of the most electric athletes, not just in MMA, but across all sports. Our partnerships are more than just a sponsorship, it’s an opportunity to collaborate with unique personalities to create entertaining experiences for the PrizePicks community.”

O’Malley commented: “Before ever talking business with PrizePicks, I was a fan of their games. PrizePicks is ahead of the curve in the sports-entertainment world and I’m stoked to continue working with them.”

See also: PrizePicks launches new free-to-play game in Michigan