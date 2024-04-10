PrizePicks becomes Atlanta Braves’ daily fantasy sports partner

The deal extends a relationship that started in 2020.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced that the company has become the Atlanta Braves Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner for the 2024 season. The deal extends a relationship that started in 2020.

PrizePicks will receive out-field LED signage as well as signage throughout the Truist Park stadium in Atlanta. The company will also gain access to VIP experiences throughout the season, including a “Pick of the Game” that will feature on the Braves Radio Network pregame radio show for all 162 regular season games.

Adam Wexler, PrizePicks CEO and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to continue our ever-growing relationship with the Atlanta Braves. As a homegrown company born in Atlanta, it is a priority for us at PrizePicks to engage with local fans by continuing to bring amazing experiences to Braves Country.”

Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships, added: “PrizePicks has been a valued partner for years. They are the leader in their industry and a prominent local Atlanta business, and we are happy to extend our relationship with them for the 2024 season.”

PrizePicks has signed a partnership with the Dallas Stars, the company’s first National Hockey League (NHL) deal. The operator has the right to use the team’s logos and offer fans experiences.