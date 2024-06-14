PrizePicks and Kindbridge Behavioral Health sign responsible gaming collaboration

Kindbridge will provide players and customer-facing employees access to problem gaming prevention and treatment.

US.- The fantasy sports operator PrizePicks and mental health service provider Kindbridge Behavioral Health have announced a collaboration to provide players and customer-facing employees access to problem gaming prevention and treatment. Players and employees will have access to a clinical assessment, clinical review, care plan development session and educational and peer support groups.

Adam Wexler, PrizePicks co-founder and CEO, said: “We are proud to partner with Kindbridge and to be the first operator to cover program costs entirely, removing a significant barrier to access. It’s essential that the fantasy sports industry invests and innovates in the area of responsible gaming. This initiative not only helps players and employees but also strengthens PrizePicks’ role in promoting social responsibility within the industry. By addressing both prevention and treatment, we are paving the way for a healthier gaming community.”

Phil Sherwood, senior director of responsible gaming at PrizePicks, commented: “Many individuals face high out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare even with insurance, making it difficult to get the help they need. Partnering with Kindbridge allows us to help those individuals who wish to take preventative measures with a variety of world-class mental health services at no cost to them.”

Daniel Umfleet, founder and CEO of Kindbridge Behavioral Health, added: “It is inspiring to see a DFS operator actively providing essential care resources to their audience. Many individuals struggling with gaming-related health issues face significant financial barriers, even with insurance, which hinders their ability to follow a comprehensive care plan. This collaboration is a pivotal step toward eliminating these barriers, ensuring people can access the support they need, regardless of their financial situation.”

In March, Kindbridge Behavioral Health expanded its relationship with DraftKings.