Prairie Band Casino celebrates 25 years

The Kansas casino held a cake-cutting ceremony and recognised long-serving staff.

US.- Prairie Band Casino & Resort has celebrated its 25th anniversary. The casino and hotel in Mayetta, Kansas held a cake-cutting ceremony in the casino hotel lobby for invited guests The casino also recognised 18 employees who have been with the Prairie Band since the facility opened its doors in 1998.

General manager Bill Marsh told local media: “It means a lot to the tribe and the business as a whole. Just for the fact that business has been able to continue to grow and provide service to the community and develop and provide jobs to Prairie Band Potawatomi tribal members, as well as jobs throughout the surrounding communities.

John Tuckwin, director of Marketing, said: “Just think, 25 years ago we would be standing in the parking lot. We would be standing next to a big metal building, full of slot machines, some cigarette smoke, but we have come a long way in those 25 years.”

In November, the casino and resort opened a major expansion with new accommodations, a spa and Topgolf Swing Suite bays.

See also: Kansas sports betting handle drops slightly in December