Endorphina partners up with Pragmatic Solutions!

More players will receive Endorphina’s gaming experience.

Press release.- Endorphina, has just announced its latest partnership with the industry giant – Pragmatic Solutions. Devoted to providing the best entertainment possible, Endorphina’s partnership with Pragmatic Solutions will definitely result in more players receiving that unforgettable gaming experience that Endorphina is known for.

Pragmatic Solutions is widely known in the igaming industry, mainly for its cutting-edge platform, designed to help operators stand out in this highly competitive industry by providing them with all sorts of tools. That being said, Pragmatic Solutions’ Player Account Management (PAM) platform is modern, modular, scalable, and connected due to an open API approach. By joining forces with Pragmatic Solutions, Endorphina will create a seamless and enriching gaming experience for players, ultimately driving growth and success for its clients.

Robert Harutyunyan, head of BizDev, said: “At Endorphina, we believe in the power of innovation, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of the iGaming industry. Together with Pragmatic Solutions, we are excited to embark on this journey of growth, and we are confident that it will result in an unparalleled gaming experience for our partners and players alike.”

Ashley Lang, CEO at Pragmatic Solutions, added: “We are delighted to expand the offering for our clients through our collaboration with Endorphina. We are proud of the extensive library of content and service providers that are easily available for our PAM platform licensees, and Endorphina is a fantastic addition to the portfolio.

This integration underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting operators’ diverse business needs and enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional gaming experiences for their players.”