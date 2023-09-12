Pragmatic Solutions teams up with Alea to elevate igaming platform offering

The aggregator provides a responsive online portfolio of over 10,000 games.

This integration grants Pragmatic Solutions’ client operators easy access to a diverse selection of third-party game providers through a seamless configuration process.

Press release.- Pragmatic Solutions announces the integration of Alea’s award-winning online gaming aggregation platform.

This strategic integration expands the spectrum of third-party game providers accessible to Pragmatic Solutions’ operator network, facilitated by a simplified configuration process.

Pragmatic Solutions provides an agile Player Account Management (PAM) platform that is open, modular, scalable, and flexible due to its API-based approach, enabling its clients to extend the core technology through integrations and accelerate their growth.

The platform allows igaming and sportsbook operators to seamlessly ensure regulatory compliance, handle risk and flexibly manage their brands, promotions and player experiences. Pre-integrated with hundreds of third-party content, payments and service providers, it also supports rapid integration of new services of the operators’ choosing.

Alea is an award-winning leader in the field of online gaming aggregation technology, with a decade of experience in the industry. Sharing the vision of enhancing the igaming landscape, the company is committed to delivering high-performance gaming solutions and top-quality services to its associates.

The aggregator provides a responsive online portfolio of over 10,000 games, including slots, table games and live casinos, sourced from more than 130 third-party suppliers. Alea’s aggregation platform is also equipped with exclusive content and a set of player engagement tools to enhance operators’ performance.

Jordi Sendra, COO at Alea, said, “We are delighted to extend our distribution network through this strategic collaboration with Pragmatic Solutions. This integration presents a valuable opportunity for Pragmatic’s PAM platform clients around the world to effortlessly access our massive library of classic casino games, slots, and live games.

This strategic partnership exemplifies the company’s commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for players while providing operators with the personalised portfolio they need to empower their brands in localised markets.”

Ashley Lang, CEO at Pragmatic Solutions, added, “We are pleased to further enrich our licensees’ options through our collaboration with Alea. By integrating Alea’s renowned aggregation offering into our PAM platform, we are elevating the range of game providers available to our operators.

This integration underscores our dedication to meeting operators’ diverse business needs by providing them with the highest number of game providers, enhancing their ability to curate exceptional gaming experiences for their players.”