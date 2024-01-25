Pragmatic Play unveils Loki’s Riches, its latest slot

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play goes norse in search of Loki’s Riches.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play enters the glowing green realm of a Norse god in its latest slot release, Loki’s Riches.

The god of mischief’s horned helmet is the highest-paying symbol in this 7×7 slot, followed by the ring, hammer, and shield. At least five adjacent symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to form a winning cluster. These symbols are then removed from play, allowing new symbols to drop in their place for a chance to land consecutive prizes.

At any time in the base game, a paying symbol could be randomly selected as the special expanding symbol. This remains sticky until all tumbles on that spin have been completed, at which point it expands into a 2×2 cluster of matched symbols to boost win potential.

When four or more scatters hit during the base game, players are awarded 10 free spins. At the start of the free spins bonus, a paying symbol is randomly selected as the special expanding symbol for the duration of the bonus, activating on every spin. If four or more scatters land on any free spin, the bonus is retriggered.

Loki’s Riches is the latest title in Pragmatic Play’s ever-expanding slots collection, following recent hit releases such as The Big Dawgs and Castle of Fire.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Tumbling wins, free spins, and special expanding symbols make Loki’s Riches with its 10,000x max win a worthy addition to Pragmatic Play’s pantheon of mythology-themed slots.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.