Pragmatic Play goes live with Betcris in LatAm market

Latin America continues to be a hotbed of growth for Pragmatic Play.

Betcris players can now enjoy Pragmatic Play games.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play continues to impress in Latin America with another commercial partner, this time with Betcris becoming the latest operator to go live in the region.

The number of players that can now make Pragmatic Play games their favourite has grown again, with a comprehensive package of slots, live casino, and virtual sports debuting on Betcris’ platform.

Award-winning classics such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush are now available alongside popular titles such as Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War and Spaceman, which has planted a flag across Latin America as a firm player-favourite.

One of the industry’s most diverse Live Casino portfolios delivers game show hits like Sweet Bonanza Candyland and PowerUP Roulette, alongside a full package of classics such as roulette and blackjack.

Cutting-edge technology and animation bring the action to life across Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports content which completes the deal, taking betting opportunities on 24/7 horse and greyhound racing, football and motorsport to new heights.

See also: Pragmatic Play embarks on a wild adventure with The Big Dawgs

Latin America continues to be a hotbed of growth for Pragmatic Play, with similar partnerships with Salsa Technology, Vem Betar, Juegalo and Land Vegas maintaining the supplier’s dominance in the region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “It isn’t the number of signed deals as much as the quality of operators. Betcris provides us with another tremendous brand to showcase Pragmatic Play content. We couldn’t be happier to see Pragmatic Play products there.”

Mauricio Delgado, casino manager at Betcris, said: “As a leading LATAM bookmaker, Pragmatic Play’s games are a great asset for Betcris. We’re anticipating a positive reaction from our players and a positive impact upon our customer experience.”