Pragmatic Play unleashes wild multipliers in Buffalo King Untamed Megaways

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released Buffalo King Untamed Megaways, the third title in its popular Buffalo King series. Eagles, mountain lions, wolves, and other wild creatures roam the reels in this 6×7 slot with up to 86,436 ways to win.

Appearing only on reels two, three, four, and five, the wild symbol can carry a random multiplier of 2x, 3x or 5x. If more than one multiplier lands in the same winning combination, they are multiplied between themselves for even bigger wins.

At any point in the game, random modifiers can grant a minimum of 10,000 ways to win or 86,436 ways to win. 100 top-paying buffalo symbols can also be added to the reels, significantly boosting win potential.

Landing at least four, five, or six scatters triggers the bonus game with 10, 15, or 20 free spins respectively. During the feature, whenever a wild symbol forms part of a winning combination, the multiplier of future wilds increases by 1x. Hitting three or more scatters during the round awards additional free spins.

Buffalo King Untamed Megaways follows Big Bass Mission Fishin’ and Medusa’s Stone as the latest Slot in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play returns to the prairies in Buffalo King Untamed Megaways. Featuring the popular Megaways mechanic, our third entry to the series includes random modifiers, free spins, increasing wild multipliers, and max wins of up to 10,000x.”