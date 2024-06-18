Pragmatic Play expands its partnership with Rizk

Smart Studio is available across several tables and games in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino portfolio.

The company will deliver customized Live Casino environments via its Smart Studio solution.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Rizk, a Betsson Group brand, to deliver customized Live Casino environments via Smart Studio.

Popular live tables utilizing Smart Studio’s cutting-edge technology, such as Auto Mega Roulette, Speed Auto Roulette, and Blackjack X, are now available to Rizk players across key regulated markets.

The launch sees Rizk become the latest operator to have Auto Roulette tables on its platform, with the localized titles designed to uniquely resonate with players across different markets.

Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution allows operators to customize elements of its Live Casino games to produce bespoke environments that showcase their brands. This gives operators more control over the look and feel of popular titles, allowing multiple brands to run on the same table or game at minimal cost and setup time.

Smart Studio is available across several tables and games in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino portfolio.

See also: Pragmatic Play takes a twilight trip for treasure in Big Bass Mission Fishin’

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Customization in Live Casino is made all the quicker and more cost-effective by Smart Studio, which provides an extensive range of branding options on some of Pragmatic Play’s most popular live tables. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Betsson by providing its Rizk brand with customized live environments via Smart Studio.”

Laszlo Hornyak, senior gaming operations manager at Rizk, added: “Collaborating with Pragmatic Play to introduce further customized Live Casino titles has been excellent. The new Blackjack and Auto Roulette tables not only enhance our gaming offerings but also align with our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our customers.”