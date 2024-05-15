Pragmatic Play to be present at CGS Santiago in Chile

The provider is also the standalone Diamond Sponsor at the event, which will be held at Espacio Riesco on the 29 and 30 of May.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to CGS Santiago this month, as the provider seeks further inroads across the continent. The provider is also the standalone Diamond Sponsor at the event, which takes place at Espacio Riesco in the country’s capital, Santiago, on the 29 and 30 of May.

Pragmatic Play is set to attend the event as a renowned actor in the market, for its multi-product offering, comprising Slots, Live Casino content, Virtual Sports, Sportsbook, and Bingo, including fan-favourite titles Gates of Olympus and the popular Blackjack X.

With expo season now in full swing, CGS Santiago marks another conference in the region for the supplier, following its presence at BiS – SiGMA Americas in Brazil, GAT Expo in Colombia, and SBC Summit Rio earlier this year.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Latin America remains a key focus for Pragmatic Play as it gears up to make meaningful connections in Chile, a region full of potential as the igaming industry continues to evolve in this part of the world.

“Pragmatic Play is also proud to be a Diamond Sponsor at this year’s expo, showcasing the importance that CGS Santiago represents and the immense opportunities that the two-day event has on offer.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.