Pragmatic Play and bplay seal deal to further expand Brazilian foothold

In total, bplay will gain access to more than 300 Slot titles.

It is the latest deal signed by Pragmatic Play in Latin America, where it continues to grow its commercial presence.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed its latest Latin American agreement, this time with leading operator bplay to solidify its position in the rapidly expanding Brazilian market.

The integration of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning products into the operator’s portfolio will allow bplay customers to enjoy a range of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports content, including popular titles such as Gates of Olympus and Blackjack X.

In total, bplay will gain access to more than 300 Slot titles, market-leading Virtual Sports titles, and award-winning Live Casino games as it looks to establish itself in the vibrant Brazilian market.

It is the latest deal signed by Pragmatic Play in Latin America, where it continues to grow its commercial presence, aligning with the company’s impressive growth strategy in the region.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Partnering with bplay reinforces Pragmatic Play’s dedication to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to players in key Latin American markets and highlights the success in growing its commercial footprint in Brazil.”

See also: Pragmatic Play hits the sweet spot with Fruity Treats

Leopoldo Saravi, Product Manager at bplay, added: “Partnering with Pragmatic Play marks an important step forward for us as we continue to provide leading entertainment to our players across the Brazilian igaming landscape.

“Pragmatic Play’s ever-expanding portfolio already resonates highly amongst players on the continent, so adding its titles to our platform will increase our overall offering and helps us meet the evolving needs of our customer base.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.