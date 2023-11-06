Pragmatic Play stacks up the excitement with Timber Stacks

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play takes players to the wild outdoors with Timber Stacks, offering a thrilling 5×5 slot game featuring expanding grids and up to 100,000 ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking players to the great outdoors for a chance to build wins in Timber Stacks.

Set in a luscious meadow against a mountainous backdrop, the title presents players with symbols including bears, cougars, wolves and more upon a 5×5 grid.

Timber Stacks awards a win when matching symbols land left-to-right on the matrix, with a tumble mechanic removing all winning symbols and filling empty positions from above.

Once all winning combinations are complete, the grid may randomly increase in size by adding an empty row of symbols to the bottom. A random reel is filled, with all symbols in that reel falling to the bottom row and new symbols appearing above to fill empty positions. The grid can expand up to 10×5 with this feature, offering up to 100,000 ways to win.

Players can trigger a free spins bonus round by landing at least four Scatters on a single spin. Starting with at least eight free games, the increasing grid size feature can reoccur here, acting in the same way as it does in the base game.

The free spins bonus round can also be bought for 120x the player’s original bet in select territories, triggering at least four Scatters to land on the subsequent spin.

Timber Stacks follows Sugar Supreme Powernudge and Viking Forge as the latest release to join Pragmatic Play’s expansive portfolio, showcasing the supplier’s continued commitment to delivering forward-thinking and exciting gameplay experiences embraced by players worldwide.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Timber Stacks combines vibrant visuals with the thrilling tumble mechanic and an increasing grid size feature that keeps gameplay dynamic. The free spins bonus round adds another layer of excitement and with a max multiplier win of 10,000x, plus up to 100,000 ways to win, this slot stacks up great win potential.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.