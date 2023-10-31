Pragmatic Play content goes live with Betmais in Brazil

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight Slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play strengthens its foothold in Brazil through a strategic partnership with Betmais providing a diverse range of gaming products to the burgeoning Latin American market.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking a selection of its major products live with Brazilian operator Betmais.

The operator with a significant player base in Brazil will now offer Pragmatic Play’s Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports products.

Included in the tie-up is the supplier’s comprehensive Slot portfolio which boasts over 300 distinct games featuring award-winning player favourites Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush alongside recent additions such as Twilight Princess and Infective Wilds.

Live Casino fans will also be able to enjoy market-leading experiences, including the innovative gameshow-style titles Sweet Bonanza Candyland and Snakes and Ladders Live as well as casino classics such as blackjack and roulette.

Rounding off the agreement is Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports, which delivers cutting-edge 3D renderings of well-known betting markets. This includes products such as Force 1 and horse and greyhound racing, providing bettors with an on-demand selection of markets.

The supplier has continued to build momentum as it reaches even more players than ever before in the LatAm market. This latest deal underlies Pragmatic Play’s strategy to cement itself as the leading brand in the region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Adding another operator to Pragmatic Play’s ever-growing roster of LatAm partners allows it to continue its unstoppable trajectory and continue to deliver fresh concepts to the industry.

“Pragmatic Play is committed to delivering top-quality content and innovative gaming solutions, and this collaboration reinforces its dedication to becoming the premier supplier in the region.”

Livia Troise, CEO at Betmais, added: “Pragmatic Play is one of the leading purveyors of iGaming experiences in the world and we are delighted to now populate our platform with its Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports products.

“It is already a household name among players in the Latin American region and we know its games will spawn an overwhelmingly positive response from our players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.