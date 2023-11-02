Pragmatic Play offers up another sweet treat with Sugar Supreme Powernudge

The slot presents players with a 6×6 grid including symbols such as hard candy, cupcakes and other tasty treats.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is treating players with Sugar Supreme Powernudge, the latest title in its confectionary-themed collection of games.

The slot presents players with a 6×6 grid including symbols such as hard candy, cupcakes and other tasty treats. A cluster pay mechanic awards a win whenever five or more identical symbols land on a single spin.

During any cluster win, the Powernudge mechanic may randomly trigger. This feature sees reels that contain at least one winning symbol nudged down, with another symbol appearing at the top of the grid and the game paying out again for any new winning combinations.

Winning positions gain multipliers during any Powernudge sequence, starting at x1 and increasing by +1 with each subsequent winning symbol that lands on that position.

Hitting at least three Scatters during the base game triggers a free spins bonus round, starting with ten free games. The Powernudge feature will occur on every winning combination, with multipliers persisting until the round ends.

Sugar Supreme Powernudge follows Candy Blitz as the latest release to join Pragmatic Play’s sweet-themed portfolio of Slots. The title acts as a successor to Sweet Powernudge, a player-favourite for the supplier, further showcasing its continued commitment to providing immersive gameplay experiences.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our collection of powerful sweet Slots continues to grow with Sugar Supreme Powernudge, a slot packed full of sugary delights for players to enjoy.”

Then, she added: “Cluster wins, multipliers and the Powernudge mechanic keep players engaged and excited during the base game, with the bonus round taking these thrills to the next level.”