Pragmatic Play content goes live with Enjoywin across Latin America

Enjoywin’s customers will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s table games, slots, live casino, and virtual sports

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is celebrating the rollout of its latest partnership in Latin America, with Enjoywin now proudly hosting products from three key verticals.

Players at the operator’s popular brand now have access to Pragmatic Play’s most recent releases including Rocket Blast Megaways and Diamond Cascade, as well as enduring award-winning player favourites such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

Live Casino fans can now enjoy the likes of Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel as well as the classics like roulette and blackjack, as Live Casino continues to prove a strong source of revenue across the region.

Providing easily accessible sports betting opportunities to complement real-life schedules, Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports offering completes the collection of new content, seeing products like Force 1 and Horse and Greyhound Racing among a range of other popular sports make their way to players.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Enjoywin is a fantastic brand to associate Pragmatic Play’s content with. It provides a strong platform to showcase the latest games and experiences that has to offer as a provider in Latin America. We have no doubt all titles will deliver for Enjoywin as they do for all the other valued partners Pragmatic Play has in the region.”

Ignacio Juanena, business manager at Enjoywin, said: “Pragmatic Play currently holds one of the best entertainment offerings in the online world, and as industry leaders, we considered their inclusion in our gaming portfolio to be an excellent choice for all parties involved.

“Our customers will be able to enjoy the best table games, slots, live casino, and virtual sports with an innovative approach and top-notch customer service. Enjoywin now has a much stronger content proposition, and we look forward to the supply of new entertainment as the partnership grows.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.