Pragmatic Play slots live via FEG in Czech Republic and Slovakia

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has extended its agreement with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) to supply premium Slots to the operator in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

FEG’s players in its home market of the Czech Republic, along with neighboring Slovakia, can now experience a selection of iconic Slots from Pragmatic Play, including Gates of Olympus, Big Bass Bonanza, and Sweet Bonanza.

One of the largest and most successful omni-channel betting and gaming operators in Central and Eastern Europe, FEG also provides access to online casino games in Croatia, Poland, and Romania.

The agreement marks a further strengthening of Pragmatic Play’s product offering in regulated markets throughout Europe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “It’s fantastic to see Pragmatic Play Slots go live with Fortuna in their own backyard, where our games have already proved popular with players. Our product offering is now available to the operator across a number of key European regulated markets.”

Myke Foster, group head of Gaming & Commercial Strategy at Fortuna Entertainment Group, added: “Having already taken Pragmatic Play’s games live in Romania and Croatia, we’re obviously pleased to now bring them to our entire gaming customer base across the FEG estate with the addition of Czech Republic & Slovakia. Both us and our customers know the games well, so it’s a delight to expand our relationship across Central Europe with the incredible team at Pragmatic Play.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.