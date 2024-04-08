Pragmatic Play explores a medieval mystery in Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake

Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake is a 5x3 Slot with two thrilling bonus games.

Filled with plenty more opportunities to win, this new game follows recent hit additions to the iconic series, Big Bass Day at the Races and Big Bass Floats My Boat.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake a feature-packed 5×3 Slot with two thrilling bonus games.

The fabled Big Bass franchise enters legendary waters in Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake, where a special free spins experience can be unlocked.

When three or more scatters land in the base game, awarding up to 20 free spins, the player is invited to pick one of 12 face-down cards. If a bonus card is revealed, the classic free spins round is activated, with each fisherman wild that hits collecting the values of all money symbols on the screen.

But if the player draws one of the two Secrets of the Golden Lake cards, they will be transported to the enchanted Golden Lake. Here, only money symbols and fisherman wilds can land, meaning a substantially bigger catch could be reeled in.

In either bonus game, up to 12 fisherman wilds can be collected in a meter. Every fourth fisherman collected awards an extra 10 free spins, increasing the win multiplier (up to 10x).

Filled with plenty more opportunities to win, Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake follows recent hit additions to the iconic series, Big Bass Day at the Races and Big Bass Floats My Boat.

See also: Pragmatic Play presents Aztec Powernudge

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake is a unique addition to the ever-growing Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play, featuring a distinctive mythological theme and two exciting bonus games.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new online Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.