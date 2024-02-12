Pragmatic Play sets sail in Big Bass Floats My Boat

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Big Bass Floats My Boat is the latest online slot to feature in Pragmatic Play’s popular and award-winning Big Bass series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched the latest instalment of its fan-favourite franchise Big Bass Floats My Boat.

The iconic fisherman enters familiar waters in this 5×3 Slot, where boats, tackles, and other symbols of the deep can form wins from left to right.

Fish money symbols are the catch of the day, landing at any time with a random value. After a spin in the base game, the fisherman may randomly cast his net to collect these money symbols, which can hit with multipliers up to 50x.

Three, four or five scatters are needed to enter the bonus round with 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively. But if only two scatters hit, a respin may be activated or an octopus could appear and change any symbol into a scatter, thus creating more chances to trigger free spins.

During the bonus round, every position on the grid has a 1x sticky multiplier that increases whenever a money symbol lands on it. Each fisherman wild awards the value of all money symbols on screen with their respective multipliers before being added to a meter.

Every fourth fisherman collected retriggers the bonus, awarding 10 additional free spins. If the fisherman lands with no fish in sight, the octopus could return to grant instant prizes.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “With increasing multipliers in the bonus round and the transforming octopus helping to award instant cash prizes, Big Bass Floats My Boat is an exciting addition to Pragmatic Play’s iconic game franchise featuring everyone’s favourite fisherman.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.