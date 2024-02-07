Pragmatic Play goes live with City Center Online in Argentina

This agreement follows a series of partnerships that the company has struck across the regulated Latin American markets.

Press Release.- Pragmatic Play, a content provider to the iGaming industry, is enhancing its standing in Argentina and is now live with City Center Online.

Taking its slots portfolio to the online casino, City Center Online’s players will experience titles, including Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus as well as more recent releases from Pragmatic Play’s portfolio such as Pub Kings and Mustang Trail.

This latest agreement follows a series of partnerships that Pragmatic Play has struck across the regulated LatAm markets, combined with several regional industry awards.



Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to announce Pragmatic Play’s agreement with City Center Online as the brand continues its upward trajectory and supply even more LatAm operators with its acclaimed, industry-leading titles.



“With Pragmatic Play’s renowned slot library now live on the platform, we are confident they will be a hit with City Center Online’s players, and we look forward to see its content provision expanding even more in the near future.”

In addition, Samanta Zio, Online Gaming Manager at City Center Online, expressed: “The quality and brand recognition that is brought on by Pragmatic Play games cannot be understated and we are delighted to now offer its portfolio to our players.

“Underpinning our commitment to providing premium gaming experiences to audiences in Argentina, we are confident this partnership is a momentous win for City Center Online.”