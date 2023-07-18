Pragmatic Play puts a new spin on a live casino classic with auto roulette

It offers customisable branding-for operators to create a unique, bespoke environment.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched the sequel to one of its top-performing gameshows, Auto Mega Roulette.

Removing the dealer and instead spinning the wheel automatically, the latest variant to the player-favourite Mega Roulette is a fast-paced gameshow that randomly selects between one and five Mega Lucky Numbers after all bets have been placed.

Once the ball lands, the winning number will be highlighted and offers players a payout as per the roulette table.

Delivering an additional thrill, Auto Mega Roulette features the inclusion of the Mega Round. If triggered, Mega Multipliers are activated and the total payout is updated, with a winning bet returning between 50x to 500x the player’s initial bet.

Offering customisable branding-for operators to create a unique, bespoke environment, the product provides an unmatched Live Casino experience to complement the energetic nature of the game.

See also: Pragmatic Play launches dice slot games with Peppermill casino in Belgium

This new entertainment experience expands Pragmatic Play’s wide-ranging and immersive Live Casino content portfolio, one that includes state-of-the-art live gameshows such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and the new Snakes & Ladders Live alongside player favourite casino classics such as blackjack and roulette.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Auto Mega Roulette is an exciting, fast-paced gameshow that puts a new twist on a Live Casino favourite with Mega Rounds to add extra thrills. Adding a new dimension to our offering, the release is true to Pragmatic Play’s vision to twist, transform and elevate Live Casino experiences for our operator partners and bring thrilling new gameplay experiences to their players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month. Also, it delivers live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.