Pragmatic Play launches dice slot games with Peppermill casino in Belgium

Pragmatic Play expands its dice slot portfolio in Belgium with the launch of Sweet Bonanza Dice, The Dog House Dice, and Snakes & Ladders Megadice at Peppermill Casino.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play expands on its partnership with Peppermill Casino to roll out its collection of dice slots in Belgium.

Sweet Bonanza Dice, The Dog House Dice, and Snakes & Ladders Megadice are now live with the operator, giving players in Belgium access to Pragmatic Play’s exciting dice slot games that are based on players favourite originals.

Peppermill Casino is one of Belgium’s newest online casinos, focusing on dice games, slots, and table games.

Dice slots are a relatively new product in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio. The agreement with Peppermill Casino marks a continuation of the supplier’s increased focus on non-traditional casino games, and it follows recent signings with Betara (Peru), win2day (Austria), and others in regulated markets worldwide.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our dice slots combine the excitement of standard slot games with the potential to land additional winning combinations for increased wins.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Peppermill Casino by bringing Pragmatic Play’s highly entertaining selection of dice slots to players in Belgium.”

Anthony Rus, general director at Peppermill Casino, added: “It goes without saying that Pragmatic Play is one of the world’s most prominent providers, with a portfolio stacked with instantly recognisable games.

“We’re keen to introduce its range of dice slots to Peppermill Casino – our players have routinely embraced these titles and Pragmatic Play’s are a fascinating addition!”