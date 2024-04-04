Pragmatic Play presents Aztec Powernudge

Set on a 6x5 grid adorned with colorful jewels, eight or more paying symbols must land anywhere on the reels to award a win.

This is the latest pays anywhere Slot in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio, joining recent hits such as Fire Portals and Sugar Rush 1000.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released Aztec Powernudge, its latest pays anywhere Slot, incorporating colossal multipliers and the unique Powernudge feature.

Set on a 6×5 grid adorned with colourful jewels, eight or more paying symbols must land anywhere on the reels to award a win. Diamond multipliers can randomly award values of up to 100x in the base game. All multipliers are added together and applied to the total win when no more nudges are possible.

The popular Powernudge feature sees all reels with winning symbols nudge down a spot to reveal new symbols on top, while wins and multipliers are collected in meters. If four, five, six, seven or eight scatters are collected in the same nudge sequence, 15, 20, 25, 30 or 35 free spins are awarded respectively.

During the bonus game, the multiplier can randomly carry values of 250x, 500x or 1,000x, while landing a further three scatters in a spin awards five additional free spins.

See also: Pragmatic Play slots live with Hommerson Casino in The Netherlands

Aztec Powernudge is the latest pays anywhere Slot in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio, joining recent hits such as Fire Portals and Sugar Rush 1000.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Aztec Powernudge showcases Pragmatic Play’s continued commitment to delivering immersive experiences. This exciting addition to our growing portfolio of pays anywhere Slots features the popular Powernudge mechanic with massive multipliers.”