Pragmatic Play partners with Juegalo.com in Latin America

The region continues to illustrate its potential for industry suppliers.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed a multi-vertical deal with Juegalo.com, increasing its reach across Latin American markets.

A wide portfolio is included in the deal, bringing award-winning favourites such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush with recently-released titles like The Knight King and Big Bass – Keeping it Reel.

Live Casino titles staples such as Mega Wheel and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand will be available to the operator’s player base as will its suite of Virtual Sports titles, again highlighting Pragmatic Play’s strength as a one-stop-shop for high-performing content.

Juegalo.com becomes the latest operator to partner with Pragmatic Play in LatAm as the region continues to illustrate its potential for industry suppliers.

See also: Pragmatic Play introduces its new slot game Wild Bison Charge

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We welcome the team at Juegalo.com to our growing roster of partners. We’re confident that our multi-vertical offering will bring outstanding value to its bottom line and provide its players with a wealth of new content for their play sessions.”

Nicolas Cornejo, CEO at Juegalo.com, said: “This deal represents a huge opportunity for us to grow as a brand, being able to supply our players with some of the best games available in the industry. We’re sure the launch is going to see our traffic and revenue grow accordingly.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.