Pragmatic Play introduces its new slot game Wild Bison Charge

Press release.- Pragmatic Play charges through the prairies with its latest slot release Wild Bison Charge.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play charges through the prairies with its latest slot release Wild Bison Charge.

Set across 5×5 reels, the slot’s theme extends to its symbols, which depict bears, eagles, bison and more animals that call the desert home. These must have at least eight corresponding symbols anywhere on the game board to award a win.

Wilds are also present on the reels, substituting for all other symbols except the free spin awarding scatters and can land with a potential random multiplier up to 5x. If numerous wild multipliers are part of a win, their values are added together to further boost winning potential and supercharge the value of a win.

Three or more scatters are required to gain entry to the bonus round, where up to 15 free spins can be awarded for landing five scatters. During the bonus, any wilds that are landed will remain on the reels for all subsequent spins, increasing the likelihood of triggering more pay anywhere wins.

Wild Bison Charge offers players high-intensity action and a buildable bonus round that underpins the provider’s commitment to delivering high-quality titles, as seen in other recent hits such as Excalibur Unleashed, Kingdom Of The Dead and Jane Hunter and The Mask Of Montezuma.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Wild Bison Charge focuses on the multipliers available in both the base game and free spins round to transform pay anywhere wins into huge hits. The ability for these wilds to combine their values and hold throughout the free spins builds big win anticipation during play to create even more excitement for players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.