Pragmatic Play launches €1,000,000 monthly Blackjack League

Four daily tournaments – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Privé – are available to players at a range of stake levels.

Blackjack League will run from April 1 until June 30, 2024.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Blackjack League, a unique tournament series dedicated to the popular Live Casino card game.

Blackjack League will run from 1st April until 30th June 2024 with a €1,000,000 monthly prize pool, fully funded by Pragmatic Play.

The Privé tournament provides one player with the top daily prize of €10,000, while daily prize pools of €15,000 (Gold), €7,000 (Silver) and €3,000 (Bronze) will be shared among 49, 200 and 250 winners respectively.

The mechanics in Blackjack League are simple. Players accumulate points for consecutive wins in the Bronze, Silver and Gold tournaments, while in Privé, the player with the longest single win streak will be awarded the payout.

Blackjack League is set to elevate the classic casino experience across more than 100 participating Blackjack tables in Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino portfolio, with Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, Privé Lounge Blackjack, and the recently released Blackjack X among the supported products.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Blackjack League is a thrilling addition to our Live Casino offering. Awarding 500 cash prizes every day from a €1,000,000 monthly prize pool, completely funded by Pragmatic Play, the tournament-based league will add even more incentive for players to enjoy our leading range of Blackjack titles.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.