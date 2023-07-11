Pragmatic Play continues LatAm expansion with JugaMax

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is continuing to expand in the Latin American market after going live with JugaMax, a Paraguay-based operator.

Even more players in the region will now be able to access the provider’s extensive slots portfolio, including recently released titles such as Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma and Gods of Giza alongside award-winning favourites such as Gates of Olympus.

Pragmatic Play’s vast live casino vertical, with innovative experiences such as Mega Wheel, Boom City and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, is also included in the partnership.

In addition, JugaMax’s player base will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s suite of thrilling Virtual Sports products, including football and horse racing with detailed 3D renderings for truly immersive gameplay.

The agreement is one of several recent successful deals for Pragmatic Play in Latin America, the provider recently went live with operators including Salsa Technology and SL7, in order to further strengthen its position in a key market.

Victor Arias, VP of Latam Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is delighted to announce JugaMax as its latest partner in the LatAm market, another important step for the company in its continued expansion.

“Even more players in the region will be able to enjoy its three most prominent verticals and with such immersive experiences, exciting titles and high-quality content to discover, we’re confident this will be another successful partnership.”

Pablo Bergesio, president at JugaMax, said: “Pragmatic Play is easily one of the industry’s leading content providers, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring their games to our players.

“Many customers in the Latin American market are familiar with and thoroughly enjoy Pragmatic Play’s renowned offerings, which is why we’re excited to be bringing them to an even wider audience.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

