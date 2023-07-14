Pragmatic Play takes slots live in Finland with Veikkaus

Pragmatic Play has partnered with Veikkaus Oy, the state-owned lottery, casino, and betting operator in Finland.

As part of the deal, players in Finland will be able to enjoy 10 of the provider’s most renowned slot games, including the multi-award-winning Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus alongside other player favourites like Big Bass Bonanza and The Dog House Megaways.

The agreement is Pragmatic Play’s first in Finland, a move that further strengthens its foothold in the European market, following recent deals in the region with Merkur Sports and Swiss Casinos.

Veikkaus started its operations at the beginning of 2017, as the Finnish gaming system was reformed and the previous three operators Fintoto, Finland’s Slot Machine Association (RAY), and Veikkaus merged into a single gaming company owned by the Finnish state.

The Finnish system is based on the exclusive right principle, to operate games responsibly and mitigating the possible risks involved in gambling. The system secures the legal protection of those engaging in gambling and prevents gambling-related fraud.

Veikkaus operates all gambling games that are offered in Finland. The games fall into three major categories: lottery, casino, and betting.

All revenue generated by Veikkaus is used for the benefit of Finnish society. Beneficiaries are active in the fields of culture, sports, science, youth work, social welfare, health, and the equine industry.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to have signed with Veikkaus to bring a selection of iconic Pragmatic Play slots to players in Finland for the first time.

“Not only does the deal signal our continued growth in regulated markets across Europe, but it also highlights our shared commitment to player protection and corporate social responsibility.

“Veikkaus is committed to creating a safe and entertaining environment for its players while contributing significantly to good causes across the country. We look forward to a successful partnership with Veikkaus, whose players can now enjoy some of the best games in the industry.”

Jan Hagelberg, chief product officer at Veikkaus, said: “Veikkaus is constantly improving its offering to stay as the number one operator for Finnish players. While serving our players with the best customer experience and the safest online casino available, providing the best entertainment experiences is at the core of our philosophy. With some of the most instantly recognisable and renowned slot games out there, we’re excited to be welcoming Pragmatic Play to Veikkaus.

“Games like Sugar Rush and Big Bass Bonanza have been making waves with players in Europe for years, and we have every faith our players will enjoy and embrace Pragmatic Play’s excellent titles, too.”