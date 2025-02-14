Super Bowl bets increase in New Jersey

Wagers were up 19 per cent compared to 2024.

US.- Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) have announced wagering data for Super Bowl LIX on February 9. Preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show that bets totalled $168.7m, a 19 per cent increase over the 2024 Super Bowl ($141.6m).

Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles win 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Data projected a total sports wagering payout of $143.5m, resulting in a win of $25.2m for sportsbooks. Figures include New Jersey’s 11 retail sports books and 14 sports wagering mobile applications.

In Pennsylvania, preliminary figures show $101.5m in wagers on Super Bowl LIX through retail and online sportsbooks, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That’s a 20.4 per cent increase over the previous high in 2023. In Nevada, sportsbooks generated a record $22.13m win, nearly double the $11.1m win in 2024 and 12.3 per cent higher than the previous record of $19.7m from Super Bowl XLVIII.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), $151.6m was wagered at Nevada’s 186 sportsbooks. That’s down 20.2 per cent when the Super Bowl was hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 ($190m).

Meanwhile, geolocation solutions provider GeoComply reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in active player accounts across its US online sportsbook customers during Super Bowl weekend. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that Americans would wager a record $1.39bn legally on Super Bowl LIX.