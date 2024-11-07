Pragmatic Play surprised SBC Summit Latinoamérica with a candy-themed experience

This was the sixth Pragmatic Play Experience of the year.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play made a remarkable impact at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica, held at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, with a vibrant, colourful, candy-themed experience.

The company brought to life a candy-inspired setup, drawing from fan favourites Sweet Bonanza and Sweet Bonanza Candyland. This visually striking and engaging environment, well-received at previous exhibitions, once again captivated attendees and solidified its appeal throughout the region.

The sixth Pragmatic Play Experience of the year created an immersive, dynamic atmosphere, showcasing unique elements that underlined the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and quality, a hallmark throughout 2024. Special activities, interactive zones, and the energy of their dedicated team made the event memorable.

The summit provided an ideal setting for forging partnerships and exchanging ideas, highlighted by the conference schedule, where Víctor Arias moderated a panel discussion on regional traffic acquisition.

Víctor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “SBC Summit Latinoamérica was a unique environment to strengthen relationships and explore new business opportunities. We take pride in seeing Pragmatic Play recognised across the region, with our stand becoming a must-visit destination for partners and industry leaders looking for high-quality products and experiences.”

Following this successful showing, Pragmatic Play is gearing up for its next destination, GAT Caribe Cancún, where it promises a compelling new concept that will add another exciting chapter to its successful journey.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.